Alice Malolepsy, a resident of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away in her home on Dec. 27, 2021, with family members by her side. Alice was born and raised in Roscoe, Texas. She went on to graduate from high school in Roscoe before attending Abilene Christian University. She graduated from Texas Tech University, majoring in home economics with a minor in English. Alice spent several years teaching in California and Oregon while raising her family and staying active with her community and in the church of Christ.
Detail-oriented, Alice drew on her great memory in her work, home, and bible studies. She was kind-hearted, always there for her friends and those who needed a bit of extra care. Alice had a talent for baking, especially her magnificent pies. Her sense of style and design (orange was her favorite color), showed in her home and in her fashion sense.
Alice was preceded in her death by her parents, Tom and Willie Mae Brazil, and half-brother Brooks. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John Malolepsy.
Alice is also survived by her daughters; Judith Yvonne Malolepsy Williams of Portland and her husband Alexander Williams; Kim Malolepsy of Portland; and Betsy Malolepsy of Portland and her husband, Gary Battershell, as well as three grandchildren; Pola, June and Robin. She is also survived by her brothers, Sam Brazil; Richard Brazil; Joe Brazil; Ronnie Brazil; and her half-sister Jewel.
Alice will be missed by her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
