Aline Mae Kischel, age 93, joined her heavenly Father on Oct. 15, 2021. She was born on Aug. 22, 1928, in Portland, Oregon, to Wesley and Blanche Jennings. Aline graduated from Portland's Franklin High School. Workshops and training completed through the OSU Extension Service qualified her to judge 4-H home economics exhibits around the state.
She married Robert Kischel on April 10, 1948. Their first home was in Westfir, Oregon, where Bob worked as a forester. In 1953, they made Roseburg their forever home.
Aline's love of family and community was reflected in over 60 years of active leadership and participation at the First Presbyterian Church in Roseburg. Growing and arranging flowers for Sunday services brought her great joy. In addition to being an avid gardener, Aline led 4-H clubs and fulfilled active roles in Home Extension and her children's education. Travels included Europe, Saudi Arabia, Alaska, and attending National School Board Conventions with her husband.
Aline was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers. Survivors include her four children: Jeanette Bailey (Lee), Shirley Northcraft (Ron), Charlene Edwards (Dean), and Don Kischel (Janet). She has 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the Disney Family at Rainbow's End Adult Foster Home for their loving care during Mom's last months, and also Dr. Agsten for her gentleness with our family.
A celebration of life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Roseburg on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Flower Fund, 823 SE Lane Street, Roseburg, OR 97470.
