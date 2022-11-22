Allen “Charlie” Charles Converse died at home in Sutherlin, Oregon, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at the age of 74.
Charlie was born to Albert and Annie (Zeilstra) Converse, in Oak Harbor, Washington, on Thursday, June 2, 1948. Charlie joined his siblings William (Bill), Albert (Abby), and Annette (Nettsie), at home. Charlie graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1967.
On April 13, 1968, he married Phyllis Cross. They were married for 33 years and had three children, Steven, Cheryl, and Tracy. They later divorced.
Charlie was a millwright by trade. Two of his most notable jobs were as foreman, building the first cranes at the Port of Seattle and building an assembly line for Dr. Pepper. Charlie had a love for cars. He would find old beaters, fix them up and sell them. He never had the same vehicle for very long. For a short time, he owned a car lot, had a race car, and raced at the Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Washington.
In 2000, he met Joan Boyce at the Eagles in Elma, Washington. Charlie loved to cook for anyone that he met and was good at it. He would cook for different Eagles lodges throughout Washington, Oregon, and California. He loved watching the Seahawks. GO HAWKS!! And all the different car races both live and on TV.
Charlie passed away as the Seahawks were getting ready to play their game in Germany. One of the last things that he said was “love you, nite nite babe.”
Charlie is survived by his longtime partner, Joan Boyce, son Steven (Mary) Converse of Orfordville, Wisconsin, and daughters Cheryl (Patrick) Brady of Spanaway, Washington, and Tracy Prest of Sumner, Washington. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, a paternal uncle Calvin (Madelyn) Converse of Largo, Florida, his siblings William Converse of Bellingham, Washington, Albert Converse of Sutherlin, Oregon, Annette Fearing of Burlington, Washington, and sister Angela (Mark) Horton, of Oak Harbor, Washington. He was proceeded in death by his parents Annie and Albert as well as his stepmother Violet Converse.
