Allen Dillon Barnes went to Heaven on the evening of April 20, 2022, in Roseburg, Oregon. He was born Nov. 15, 1940, in Grants Pass, Oregon, to Edmund and Irene Barnes. He was raised in the Sutherlin area all his life, going to grade school in Oakland, where he lived with his grandparents, Dillon and Josephine Barnes. He moved to Sutherlin in the 6th grade to live with his father and stepmother Edmund and Letha Barnes.
In high school, he was a wrestler and after graduating from Sutherlin High School in 1958, he joined the U.S. Navy on May 27, 1958; serving until May 1964.
On June 30, 1963, he married the love of his life Neva Stribling. They had two daughters, Allyne in 1965 and Letha in 1967.
After he returned from the Navy, he started working for Evens Products, until they shut down one week after they were married. In the interim, he worked for his father at Barnes Fuel Oil. In Feb. of 1966, he went to work for the phone company. After going through three different name changes of Pacific North West Bell, US West and finally retiring in 2022 with 36 years from QWest.
In his time off, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, sharing that love first with his daughters and sons-in-law, and then grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many other family members and friends.
Allen and Neva were lifelong bowlers and enjoyed playing on teams and traveling for tournaments.
He was proceeded in death by his granddaughter Kendra (Bay) Fain, parents, grandparents, his sister Bev, and brothers Don and Ted.
He is survived by his wife Neva, daughters Allynne and Larry Gurule, Letha and Dan Long, and grandchildren John, Matthew Bay, Mariah, and Dillon Gurule, all of Sutherlin. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Emilye, Adam II, and John Fain, all of Sutherlin, brother-in-law Lesley Stribling of Kentucky, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at the Fair Oaks Church in Sutherlin, Oregon, on May 20, 2022, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriner's Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.