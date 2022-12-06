Allen Prowell, age 75, of Reston, Oregon passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer of the bile duct, surrounded by his loving family in the home he built with his own two hands.
Allen was born in Roseburg to Ellis and Wanda Prowell. After graduating from Roseburg High School, he began work at Winchester Plywood, moving onto Dixonville, and then retiring from Roseburg Lumber in Riddle after 30 years as a head lineman on the lay-up line. He was enjoying his retirement, when his niece, a third-grade teacher at Brockway Elementary School in Winston, asked Allen if he would mind helping the janitorial staff for a couple of weeks. That 2 weeks turned into 15 years, in which he retired as a head janitor.
He made many friends and was loved by both staff and students. Allen was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and crabbing. He instilled a love of the outdoors into every single one of his children. His hunting trips to Central Oregon always included his brothers, sons, and nephews and was the only thing these hunters talked about for months leading up to opening day each year.
Allen also looked forward to the weekly pinochle games with his brother Steve, sister-in-law, Karen, and wife Donna. The love, laughter, and competition will always be remembered. All of Allen’s children relied on their dad’s advice and assistance for any project that might come up. He was a mentor to many, and maintained strong friendships during his lifetime in the Reston and Roseburg area.
Allen’s faith was important to him and he attended Tenmile Community Church for many years.
Allen is survived by his wife of 55 plus years, Donna Prowell; daughter, Lisa Prowell Nay and husband Kevin Nay of Savannah, Georgia; son, Gary Prowell of Reston; daughter Shyli Prowell of Eugene, Oregon; son, Mykel Prowell and wife Kaycee Prowell of Reston; grandchildren, Wylie Prowell of Reston, whom Allen got to know and became close to in the past few years; and his beloved one-year-old granddaughter, Olivia Prowell, whom Allen had a very special bond with. Olivia always felt at home in her Papa’s loving arms. Also surviving are his siblings; brother Steve Prowell and wife Karen, sister Patti Hansen and husband Bill, brother Mike Prowell and wife Bobette, plus numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Wanda Prowell, sister Ginger Housley, and sister Carolin Prowell.
A celebration of Allen’s life will be held at Tenmile Community Church in Tenmile, Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. with a gathering to follow at the Tenmile Community Center.
