12/13/1925-07/17/2021
Alma Lou Stubbert, Matriarch, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the age of 95, from natural causes. She was born in Springfield, Oregon, on December 13, 1925; the eldest child of Ralph Gordon Sr. and Pauline Jack Cline. Her siblings were Ralph Gordon Cline Jr., Dorothy Cline Chambers, and Charles Cline.
Alma Lou graduated from Springfield High School in 1944. On Christmas night 1943, she met George Charles Stubbert, when he helped her up from the ice at a local ice rink. That romantic beginning led to them being married on March 1, 1945, prior to George's High School graduation and his being called to Active Duty for WWII in the Army Air Corps. Their marriage lasted almost 51 years, until George's death in 1996.
Alma Lou and George had three children; David, Loren, and Candace. During the 1950s, the couple operated Stubbert Construction, with George installing city sewer and water lines throughout Oregon and southern Washington, and Alma Lou working as bookkeeper and business manager while raising three children. In 1960, George began a career in City Management of Sutherlin, Oregon, and later in Roseburg; then finally retiring from public service in 1989, from the Oregon Department of Water Resources.
Throughout her life from young adulthood and for 70 years following, Alma Lou's passion and ministry was teaching children's Sunday School and Good News Clubs through Child Evangelism Fellowship. After George's retirement, they became active with the International Board of Child Evangelism, ultimately traveling on six continents to participate in meetings. George passed away in 1996 at age 69. In 2011, at age 86, Alma Lou joined a ministry team from her church to Côte d'Ivoire in Western Africa, to participate in teaching children's classes there.
Always one for an adventure, for her 80th birthday, Alma Lou took her children and their spouses on a hot air balloon ride; at 85, she was thrilled to have her one and only tandem skydive and parachute jump; then at 90, celebrated with a tethered parachute ride behind a boat over Puget Sound.
Alma Lou is survived by her three children, son David (Donna), son Loren (Kathleen), and daughter, Candace Kellar (Mike); eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother Ralph Cline, Jr.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband George, sister Dorothy, and brother Charles.
A celebration of Alma Lou's life will be held 2 p.m., August 28, 2021. At the Sonrise Church 6701 NE Campus Way, Hillsboro, OR.
Note: COVID protocols will be followed. In lieu of flowers, Alma Lou would love for you to make a contribution to Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF of Oregon: PO Box 7297 Salem, OR 97303). If you are unable to attend, you may watch the live stream of the service on YouTube at Alma Lou Stubbert Memorial. Alma Lou's cremains will be interred at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Springfield, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.