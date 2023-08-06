Alta Smith died on Wednesday, July 26, at the age of 89.
Alta was raised on her family’s farm near Silverton, Oregon, where she attended a rural one-room grade school a stone’s throw from the farm. After graduating from high school, she studied Home Economics Education at Oregon State College (now Oregon State University), and there she met her husband, Chet Smith. They were married in 1954. Following her husband’s military service and completion of his education, they spent a year in Cave Junction before moving back to the Smith family farm near Glendale, Oregon, where she raised her children. She was a long-time member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Glendale.
Alta is survived by her husband of 69 years, ten children and their spouses, twenty grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A daughter died in infancy. She is also survived by her sister, sister-in-law, four nephews, and a niece.
Alta’s love for her family and friends was expressed in myriad ways: the sharing of fresh produce from her plentiful garden and sauerkraut made from the cabbages she grew; the delicious foods and recipes she generously shared; her quilting, sewing, crocheting, and knitting made into gifts for others; and the music she played at church and in support of her kids’ musical interests.
Alta will be remembered as welcoming and sweet. She made friends easily and remembered everyone’s special events with cards and gifts. She made a quilt for each of her twenty grandchildren upon his or her graduation from high school. Her family and friends were treated to delicious meals, including homemade bread and dessert, and no guest went home empty-handed.
Her husband speaks with pride of her strength and determination. He tells of her wielding a chainsaw, killing a rattlesnake, and setting chokers on the family tree farm using a custom-made cable sized for her small form. She was truly a dynamo in a petite-sized package. After the kids left home, Alta and Chet enjoyed traveling, camping, and visiting with friends.
A memorial service will be announced later. If one wishes to make a gift in Alta’s memory, please consider Lumina Hospice of Corvallis, Oregon, whose staff lovingly tended Alta in the final months of her life.
