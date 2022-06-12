Born June 15, 1939 in Roseburg, Oregon, to Ray and Leila Pepiot, Alvin passed away at home in Oakland Aug. 10, 2021.
On June 21, 1957 Alvin married the love of his life Peggy Stinnett. Together they built a life together for 49 years, until Peggy passed. Alvin made many friends working in the mines of California, Idaho and Montana, returning to Douglas County to raise the family in 1966. Alvin took pride in the work he did. He worked with his brother, Pat Pepiot, in logging and construction beyond retirement.
Alvin was a friend to many always helping out and sharing his knowledge. The most selfless and hardest working man, a great example for many, a true tough act to follow.
Family was very important to him. He would tell anyone who would listen about how proud he was of his kids, grandkids and greats, and all the great times they had together. His love of the outdoors and music was shared with all. Camping, fishing and hunting, were just a few of the outdoor activities he shared with us all.
Alvin spent the last ten years of his life as a member of the Sutherlin Eagles Aerie #3508. It was there that he made friendships and was very involved in the organization. He met Alberta Anthony with whom he spent the last ten years enjoying dancing and dinners.
Alvin was proceeded in death by his beloved Peggy, mother Leila, father Ray, brother Ralph and sister Georgia. He is survived by his brother Pat Pepiot (Carol), sons Tony Pepiot (Karen), Rick Pepiot (Sandy) and daughter Annette Lane (Mike), as well as grandchildren Jamie Vanassche (Josh), Sarah Fox, Samantha Throutte (Mike), Erica Perucci (Brad), Ryan Pepiot, Tyson Lane, Cassandra Mudge (Jed), and six great-grands; Isaiah, Alex, Madison, Lila, Brantley, and Roman.
Alvin’s memorial service will be June 18, 2022 at Oakland Church of Christ 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Sutherlin FOE #3508, PO Box 876 Sutherlin, Oregon 97479
