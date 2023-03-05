Andrew Jackson Gaylor, (AJ or Andy) was born in Leach, Oklahoma, on July 31, 1940, to Walter Lee and Mildred Laura (VanBeber) Gaylor. He passed away with his family surrounding him on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, after a freak accident.
The family moved to Glide, Oregon, while he was in grade school. Living with other settlers to the area on Upper Camp near Colliding Rivers. He graduated in 1958, from Glide High School and enjoyed getting together with his fellow alumni. After graduation and working various jobs in the area, he enlisted in the Army. He was honorably discharged from service in 1965. It was that year that he met Sandra Butler, aka
“Sandi” to whom he wed in 1966.
Andy worked for Modern Floors while becoming a father to Candice Michelle in 1969 and Brandi Lyn in 1971. He continued with the flooring bug and bought Western Carpet in Roseburg where he continued to run that business until health issues caused him to medically retire. He couldn’t be kept down for long and when the local Safeway decided to put in a gas station, he was the first manager at that location.
He continued on with some odd jobs here and there until he found his love, working at Oak Hills Golf Club. He loved his job there, the friends he met and the bosses to whom he reported. His love for golf was evident throughout his life by the trips that he and Sandi would take to either the Hawaiian Islands for golf or Central Oregon or even the Oregon Coast.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Mildred, his brother Jerry Dee and his sister Golda Beatrice. He is survived by the love of his life, Sandi, daughter Candi and her husband Russell and Brandi and her husband Jeff. He also leaves his devoted grandchildren, Lynsey and Jeffrey Johnson, Tristan Johnson, Chelsey and Sean Duncan, Carley Johnson, Jessica Maley, great-granddaughter Noah Maisley and a great-grandson due in July.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Oak Hills Golf Club in Sutherlin, in lieu of flowers donations for medical expenses may be made at Cascade Community Credit Union in the name of Sandi.
