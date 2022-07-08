Andrew Quinton Snow was born May 25, 1990, in Provo, Utah. He is the oldest of six children born to Mark H. and Julie Q. Snow. Drew left this world unexpectedly on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Well before he could speak, Drew used his unique personality to brighten the lives of all around him. This was made manifest in grocery stores, looking into the eyes of every shopper as he rode in a passing cart and making any sound, he could muster to garner their attention. This ability never left his persona as he used his time in this life to make every “stranger” a friend.
At the age of 5, Drew moved with his family to Kotzebue, Alaska, where he quickly learned the names of most of the population there. Alaska is where Drew fell in love with fishing after he talked his way on to a local Eskimo’s boat at the age of six. In 1998, the family moved to Layton, Utah, where, while in the 4th grade, he founded the EG King Elementary Chess Club with his favorite teacher Miss Elggren. This club endures today. He graduated from Layton High School in 2008 and was involved in baseball, wrestling and football; also earning his Eagle Scout award. He went on to a successful career in banking, managing branches in Juneau, Alaska, and Roseburg, Oregon. He consistently won highly sought-after production awards, also starting several business adventures. Drew’s husky-like blue eyes, loud deep laugh, tight bear hugs and genuine giving nature is how he will be remembered.
He is survived by his wife — the love of his life — Casey Adelle Snow; mother and father: Julie and Mark Snow; five siblings: Jonathan (Brianna), Chase (Zardis), Karly, Kate and Grace; grandparents: Gail Quinton, David and MarGene Snow. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Dorrel Quinton. Drew adored his family including his sisters Lauren Webb and Courtney Loosli, his many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews. His friends are too numerous to count, and will never forget his warm heart and giving nature. His enduring legacy is his gifted ability to connect with literally everyone he met. Drew’s mantra was “Strangers are just friends you haven’t met yet.”
Funeral services will take place Saturday, July 9, with viewing 9:30 a.m. and funeral 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sutherlin Chapel, 351 St. John Street, Sutherlin, Oregon. Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors.
