Angela “Angie” Faith Germond passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Midland, Michigan. She was born in Roseburg, OR, on December 22, 1975, to Richard and Janet (Reagles) Germond.
She is survived by her father Richard (Jaynee) Germond; grandparents, Robert and Doris Reagles; grandmother, Shirley Sanders; three sisters, Heather Garza, Molly Adkins, Sarah Hunter; one brother, Tim Germond; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
She was proceeded in death by her mother Janet and her grandfather Bill Sanders.
Arrangements have been made through Gillies Funeral Home in Lincoln, MI. A memorial will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Westside Christian Church in Roseburg, Oregon.
Memorial donations may be made to Angie's family to pay for children to attend the Alcona County Fair this summer.
