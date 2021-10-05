Ann passed away on Aug. 24, 2021 at the age of 86. She was born on Nov. 29, 1934 in Indianola, Nebraska to Alfred M. and Maude O. (Johnson) Plourd. She received her early schooling in McCook, Nebraska then graduated after completing three years of nursing school in Lincoln Nebraska. On Nov. 4, 1960, she married Robert Herrick Denzer in Phoenix, Arizona. Over the next 17 years, she held a variety of positions working as an R.N. - all labors of love because she liked people. The family grew by two when Bob and Ann welcomed Dana Jean in 1968 and Christian Herrick in 1969. The family moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1972 and in 1977, they moved to Oregon where they settled in the Roseburg area. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Bob of 52 years in 2012. She is survived by her daughter, Dana (Garvin) Brown of Tallahassee, Florida and her son Christian (Missey) Denzer of Roseburg, Oregon. She also leaves five grandchildren - Kaila, Jessica, and Hannah Brown and Lindsey and Tate Denzer. In addition, Ann is survived by three sisters; Marjorie Sochacki of Michigan, Jean Lacey of McCook Nebraska, and Linda (Art) Lilienthal of Kearney Nebraska. Ann always looked forward to the annual coast trips where she and her son and his family spent several days walking on the beach, taking in the sights and sounds of the magnificent ocean. At Ann's request, there will be no services. She had opted for cremation and her ashes will be spread in the same area where the family had scattered Bob's ashes.
