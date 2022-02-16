Anna Faye (Upton) Weaver went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Faye, as she liked to be called, was born in Red Oak, Oklahoma, on Feb. 2, 1940, to Oliver and Annie Upton. She was the third of five children — two older brothers, Herman and Jay and two younger sisters, Iona and Leta. When Faye was about ten years old, she and her family headed west and settled in the small farming community of Dinuba, California. Faye graduated from Dinuba Union High School in the spring of 1958. The following April, Faye married the love of her life, Marvin “Sonny” Weaver. He was literally the boy next door. Family folklore has it that Faye’s dad used to open the kitchen windows to entice Sonny with the delicious aroma of Faye’s homemade tacos. Their union produced four children— Kathy (Rick) Bates, Marv Weaver, Robbin (Brian) Duvaul, and Darla (Chris) Foster. The Weaver family moved from a little mobile home in southern California to an old farmhouse in the Oregon countryside in 1972.
Faye loved flowers and especially enjoyed spending time outside cultivating everything from asters to zinnias. She was also an accomplished seamstress, making clothes for her three girls. This included four wedding dresses, one for each of her daughters and special niece Sandy Justice. Faye adored her family and took every opportunity to make sure that they were well cared for, encouraged and loved. Most importantly, Faye prayed fervently for her family. It was her heart’s desire that each and every one of them have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Along with her aforementioned husband and children, Faye is survived by grandchildren: Alex Duvaul, Tyler (Ashley) Foster, Ryan Foster, Sheri (Steve) Barclay, Brian (Renee) Bates, ten great-grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, and sister/best friend, Leta Upton. We will be celebrating Faye’s life and legacy on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2 p.m. at New Life Church, 1723 NE Vine Street in Roseburg.
Please wear purple, as it was Faye’s favorite color.
