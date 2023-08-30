Annabelle (Ann) Jean Rietmann, age 90, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Ann was born on June 4, 1933, in Kellogg, Oregon, to Joseph and Ruth Mode. Joseph was a logger, which meant that Ann and her five siblings grew up in various rural parts of Douglas County.
While attending a weekly Saturday night dance in Camas Valley, Ann met Ray Rietmann. They fell in love and were married in 1948. After spending some time in Ray's home state of Minnesota as newlyweds, they moved back to Oregon, and decided to settle down in Grants Pass, by Ann's choice.
In 1959, Ray and Ann purchased a house on Lonnon Road which became known as the little house. They continued to raise their family on that property. They eventually built a new home for the family on the property that they called the big house.
Ann was a homemaker and Ray was a carpenter. Ann made many of the children's clothes and canned untold amounts of fruit, vegetables, and venison. She took in many others who needed a home as well. This list of house guests included brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, a father-in-law and anyone else needing a place to stay. She was a caretaker at her core.
Ann loved putting on a party, bringing people together, gardening, playing with her grandchildren, playing pinochle, frequenting the local casino, family campouts, going to the coast and having visitors at her home.
In 1968, Ann and Ray along with best friends, Joyce and Riley Riggs, purchased the business - Quality Fence. Seventeen years later they sold the business to their oldest son and his business partner and they welcomed their new retirement lifestyle. They purchased a motor home and began the snowbird life, traveling to warmer climates in the winter and meeting new friends, they formed lifelong friendships. Ann never met anyone who wasn't soon her friend.
After nearly 45 years on Lonnon Road, they sold the big house and moved to Allen Creek Estates.
Ray and Ann were married for 66 years when Ray passed away on his 92nd birthday. Ann remained at Allen Creek Estates until August of 2022, when she moved to New Haven Adult Care Home until her passing.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, her siblings, and one grandchild, Megan Dolmage.
Ann is survived by four children, Steve (Jan) Rietmann of Medford, Rick (Marilyn) Rietmann of Boise, Idaho, Birdie (Mark) Worley of Salem and Kristi (Rick) Dolmage of Medford; nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Grants Pass at Hull and Hull Funeral Directors. A reception will follow at Taprock Northwest Grill.
