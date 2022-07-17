Annamarie Louise Walker Young passed away on July 9, 2022, at the age of 54. Anna was born on Aug. 23, 1967, in Sonora, California, to Jes and Marianne Walker. Little Annie was a tomboy, always happy to play outside with her big brother Joey and their pets. She loved every animal (once hugging a lizard to death!) and dreamed of one day owning a pet pig. When Annie was 6 years old, the family moved to Riddle, Oregon. She attended Riddle Elementary School and was extremely proud to earn her diploma from Riddle Jr./Sr. High School — two years behind her childhood classmates and with a toddler son cheering from the audience.
As an adult, Anna was an adventurer. She loved being in the mountains, was the first to ride shotgun in the pickup to go wheeling and never hesitated to jump on the back of a dirt bike or 4-wheeler. Her sons Richie, Travis (TD) and Ronnie admit that even though it was sometimes embarrassing, their mom was always the biggest fan of her kids and grandkids — cheering the loudest at any sporting event, to the point where no one else would sit by her. She’d often walk into a room or event and holler across the crowd “I’m here!” — waving and grinning to the family members waiting for her.
In 2013, Anna reconnected with her old friend John Young. Their relationship grew quickly and in August 2015 they were married in Jes and Marianne’s front yard in Riddle. Family and friends laughed along as John paid Jes a “bride price” of plastic farm animals. The couple settled in Roseburg, with Anna helping to raise John’s youngest sons, John Jr. and Max. Anna still loved adventure, always thrilled to jump on the back of John’s motorcycle for a ride.
Anna leaves behind her husband John, her sons Richie, TD and Ronnie, daughters-in-law Kimberly and Ashley, six step-children, including John and Max, her beloved grandchildren Ashton, Mekenzie, Damien, Sophia, Calvin and Camden, her mother Marianne, older brother Joe and younger sister Trish. She was preceded in death by her dad Jes and her step-daughter Ashley. A private family service will be held, with her step-son Jared officiating.
If we’ve learned anything from Anna’s death, it’s to be an advocate for your loved ones. Don’t hesitate to question the experts when something doesn’t seem right. Anna will be forever missed by those who loved her and her vivacious personality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.