Anne Brandis McKinney passed away on May 22, 2021. Born in Bend, Oregon, in 1945, the first of Richard and Margaret Brandis’ four children, loving sister to Mike, Mollie and Dan. Anne graduated from Bend High and was Water Pageant Queen during 1963.
Anne married Gary McKinney in 1965. Anne was a loving mother to her 2 children, Michele and Rick. Later, Anne fell in love with her two grandchildren, Brandis and Grace Piper. She loved them fiercely.
In 1981, Anne opened Western Pain Center in Roseburg. She was a groundbreaking clinician, changing how chronic pain is treated. Anne was a Nurse, Administrator, and Cigna Care Manager, with an unbelievable spirit of caring, indelible wit, and humor. She made a difference in the lives of everyone she cared for and about.
Anne was often the smartest person in the room and was never shy about speaking her mind. She loved strong coffee, and believed everything tasted better with mayonnaise.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 31, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Red Hawk Vineyard, 2995 Michigan City Ave NW in Salem, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.