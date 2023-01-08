Arleen Clara Hayes passed away at the age of 76, on Dec. 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on Sep. 29, 1946, in Hayward, California, to Charles Taft Hayes and Dolores Annamae Hayes (White).
A loving sister, she is preceded in death by her brothers Charles Hayes, Gary Hayes and Darrel Hayes, sister Wanda Bruce, and survived by her sisters Oral Ryan and Helen Hayes.
She is survived by sister-in-law Tamara Hayes, niece Crystal Speelmon (Steven), niece Haley Hooks (Jeff), nephew Chuck Hayes, niece Shawna McKim (Rick), great-nephew Shane Hayes, great-nephew Christopher Hayes, great-niece LaTasha Hayes, great-great-niece baby Aurora and numerous other nieces and nephews in other states.
Arleen devoted her life to friends and family, often as a caretaker, second mother and confidant. Known as “Leenie” to those who loved her, she was a good daughter, loyal sister, doting aunt and true friend. She was the public guardian of three children she raised: Glenna Abrao (survived by), Dean (preceded in death) and James (preceded in death). She loved children and put her arm around many of them throughout her life.
Arleen moved to Oakland, Oregon, with her parents and siblings in 1955, where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Oakland High School in 1963, and went on to work at restaurants, stores and the Sutherlin School District. She worked hard her entire life.
Although not her vocation, she was known for her candy-making at the holidays and cake-making skills, for which she made many wedding cakes for friends and family. Arleen loved art and was very talented at drawing and a variety of crafts. To her nieces and nephews, she was the aunt that made things fun, doing parties, barbeques, swimming and trips to local parks. She was loyal, generous with her love, authentic and had an amazing sense of humor and a beautiful laugh!
In recent years, Arleen’s faith became important to her, sharing her testimony and love of Jesus. One of her last wishes was to bring faith, prayer and the knowledge of God’s love to her family. Arleen will be desperately missed by all those that she’s left behind. She was one-of-a-kind and to be loved by her was a true blessing.
A private celebration of life will be scheduled in February for family and friends.
