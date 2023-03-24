The most stubborn woman in the world passed away at the age of 84 years, of a cerebral aneurysm. Knower of all things, lover of animals, Uno cheat, Wii bowling champion, eater of crab, fierce friend and mother was preceded in death by her beloved husband Larry Neil Oatney and dog Bella. She is survived by her brother, Jerry Cox, and her three children, Steve, Janet, and Susan Oatney, as well as grandchildren Matt Carroll, Steven Oatney, Lance and Ryan Stuck and Cecily Dunn. Arlene is also Survived by lifelong friends Evelyn Anderson, Jerri Arney, Marilyn Lakey and Dorthy Hosking.
Arlene was born in Coos Bay, Oregon, to Vella and Grover Cox, she graduated from Marshfield High School in 1957. She defied convention and married sailor Larry Oatney in 1957, and lived a traditional 1950s married life, being active in the Oregon chapters of Jobs Daughters, Delta Sigma and the Eastern Star. That lifestyle was a bit too tame and after being dropped unceremoniously into the rural environs of Douglas County, she learned to drive, calve cows, make farm friends and support her children in sports, scouts, 4-H and all things agricultural.
Her life took a circuitous route away from and back to Douglas County, residing on a small cattle farm in Winston for 40 years. A typical conversation with Arlene during those years: “I tripped over a calf in the field when I was tracking a bobcat that turned out to be a bear.” Never afraid to speak her mind, she wore her emotions on her sleeve and had a laugh that still echoes along the full length of Olalla Creek. She enjoyed animals, being right all the time, traveling, the Oregon Coast and visiting with friends and family.
A celebration of life and feast will be held at 12 p.m., May 29, 2023 (Memorial Day) at Pass Creek Park in Curtin Oregon.
Join us with your scandalous stories and memories of a life well lived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.