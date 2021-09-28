Arnold Rodney Grizzard passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 24, 2021, in Roseburg, Oregon surrounded by his loving children and sister. Rodney was born in Talladega, Alabama to Arnold and Vira Grizzard. He married his beautiful high school sweetheart, Glenda Grizzard at the young age of 17 on June 12, 1968, and they were both sealed for time and all eternity in 1976 at the Washington D.C. LDS Temple. Rodney spent 53 years together with his beloved wife, Glenda preceding him in death less than 24 hours prior.
Rodney was a strong, kind, loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather and brother. His knowledge and guidance were the foundation of his family. He was a passionate man holding fast to his beliefs with a fierce love of Christ and the gospel. He faithfully served as a bishop for many years. Anyone who knew Rodney was touched by his kindness, humor and jovial personality. He was always a source of wisdom, laughter, positivity and amazing bear hugs. Both Rodney and Glenda were avid Alabama fans (ROLL TIDE!) who battled just as hard as their favorite team does. We will miss both of them more than words can say.
During his lifetime Rodney was blessed with six children — Joely Dodge (Dennis), Crystal Grizzard, April Cabrera (Brad), Melanie Chapman (Chris), Gina Grizzard (Mike), and David Grizzard, 22 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was loved dearly by each and every one of them.
Funeral services will be open to the public and held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1864 Northwest Calkins Avenue on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by refreshments in the cultural hall. There is a private family burial planned where Rodney will be laid to rest.
