Arthur A. (Art) Swanson, age 90, was born in 1931 in Joliet, Illinois, to Everett and Margaret Swanson and grew up there. Art held a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from the University of Illinois. He was a Korean War veteran and served two years of active duty in the Army and 18 months in the U.S. Naval Reserve, receiving honorable discharges from both. He was in Korea when the truce was signed in 1953.
Art worked for six years as personnel manager for the Drug and Toiletries Division of Purex Corp. He was a Junior Achievement advisor and served as president of the Tri-City Industrial Club in Illinois. Art had articles published in the Illinois Historian Magazine and in the Personnel Journal. He lived in Northern Wisconsin for 13 years, and spent 10 of those as Personnel Manager for Grede Foundries, Inc. in Kingsford, Michigan and he lived and worked in several other states before moving to Roseburg from Montana in 2000. He held real estate sales and broker's licenses in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Montana. Art worked in real estate for eight years but spent most of his career in Human Resources Management. He was a Position Classification Analyst for the state of Montana for eight years prior to his retirement in 1997.
In Roseburg, Art was a member of the Economic Development Commission for more than 11 years and was active in the Roseburg/Shobu Sister Cities program as a board of directors’ member, general chairman of the annual OBON festival, and the sister cities garden project. He was a contributor to the Cottage Grove Carousel restoration program and several gifts to them included a restored and electrified player piano. Art was married to the former Nancy Lange for 44 years. Together, they had five sons, Paul, Steve, Doug, Gregg, and Matt. Nancy passed away in February of 2001, shortly after they moved to Roseburg.
In 2005 Art married the former Marliene Winfield who survives him, he is also survived by his five sons, 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and Marliene's two sons and their families. He was preceded in death by his brother Ralph of Santa Cruz, California. Art was a member of the First United Methodist Church and also attended Westside Christian Church. He and Marliene did some international travel to Europe and Central America and together they owned rural recreational properties where they built cabins and enjoyed nature. Art like woodworking, construction, hiking, camping, and travel. Over the years he traveled to 49 of the 50 states missing only Kansas. Services will be held at First United Methodist Church Thursday, May 12, at 11 a.m.
Art's family expresses deep gratitude to the skilled nursing staff at Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Amedisys Hospice. Thank you for your compassion and loving care of our beloved Art. In lieu of flowers, suggestions for donation recipients close to Art's heart are: American Cancer Society, Amedisys Hospice or Guatemala Mission Nurses and the Diocese of Helena, PO Box 1739, Helena, Montana, 59624.
