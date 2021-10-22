ARTHUR JUNIOR COLE
Arthur Junior Cole passed away Oct. 10, 2021. He was born to Fred and Bernice Cole in Gold Beach, Oregon, on May 14, 1954. He graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1972. He married the love of his life, Pamela Johnston, on November 21, 1975. Shortly after, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
He served proudly as a Submarine Sonar Technician on the USS GATO and USS Mendel Rivers. Art was a proud, hardworking man. He dedicated nearly half his life to Roseburg Forest Products. He made lots of friends there that he considered family. He was always happy with a smile on his face. He loved to joke around and make the people around him laugh. He was a giving presence and had a heart of gold. He was always happy to lend a hand to whomever, even a complete stranger, with a smile on his face.
He enjoyed his retirement watching his children, grandchildren, and family play sports. He was a 49ers fan, and liked watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed his time spent with his friends and family, golfing, camping and cutting firewood. Anyone that knew Art, knew his family and friends meant the world to him. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. His love for others is unexplainable. The world lost the most caring, loving, and kindhearted angel. RIP-until we meet again.
Arthur is preceded in death by his mother, father, brother Michael Cole, sister-in-law Eva Cole, and brother-in-law Gene Inama.
He leaves behind his wife Pamela Cole, and four children: son Ronald Cole and Destiny, son Richard Cole and Molly, son Ryan Cole and Andrea, and daughter Celestia (Rachael) Russell and Bryan; and grandchildren Hayden, Keegan, Mariah, Isabella, Korban, Louden, Elijah, Kajan, and Ivee. He also leaves behind his brothers James and Sammy Cole, sister Viola Inama, sister-in-law Marge Cole, as well as multiple nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
There will be a military internment service held at the Roseburg National Cemetery on October 22, 2021, at 2 p.m.
