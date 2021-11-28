Arthur Melker, age 95, of Barrington, Rhode Island, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Providence VA Medical Center, Providence, Rhode Island.
He was the husband of Suzanne F. (Vaillancourt) Melker.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Abraham and Nettie (Halperin) Melker.
Mr. Melker had worked as a computer systems analyst for Raytheon, AVCO, and Honeywell for many years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during WWII. Mr. Melker was a daily reader of the Wall Street Journal and followed the stock market very closely. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed biking and hiking. He also enjoyed traveling, having visited almost of the states in the U.S. He attributed healthy living and eating to a long life.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Barry P. Melker and his wife Jennifer of Barrington, Rhode Island, and Marc D. Melker and his wife Felicita of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a daughter, Amy Lynn Melker and her husband David Turbert of Superior, Colorado; three step-daughters, Julia Church and her husband Dana of Goffstown, New Hampshire, Denise Nerup of Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Lisa Mulrey of Lyndboro, New Hampshire; six grandchildren, Cian, Hannah, Finn, Miranda, Zachary, and Kaelani; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Irving Melker and Hilda Melker.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rhode Island Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Avenue, Bristol, Rhode Island, 02809.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.