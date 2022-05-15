Arthur (Art) Leroy Parazoo, age 74, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2022, surrounded by family at Mercy Hospital. He grew up on Little River, graduated from Glide High School, and lived almost his whole life in this area, except some time in Alaska. But Glide was HOME. Art LIVED for hunting and being out in our beautiful state.
He had been a timber faller, logger, and heavy equipment operator, working right up to a few weeks ago for Plikat Logging. Wally Plikat and his family have been so much more than an employer to Art and to Charlie... they are family!! We can’t thank them enough for all they did for them both!
Art was VERY proud to be a member of the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe and wore his eagle feather tattoo with COW CREEK TRIBE proudly with the original spelling of his name, PARISEAU. Thank you to our Tribe.
We wish to thank the NURSES and doctors at Mercy, who cared for him during his month plus long stay. Art was married to Denise for 31 years, and loved their sons, Shaun Welter, Tyler Parazoo (Little Feather), Austin Parazoo (Little Wolf), and grandchildren Ethan, Lucas, Keira and Jack. Also, his beloved nephews Eric and Nancy Parazoo; Kevin and Christi Parazoo, Brian Parazoo and his wonderful Annie; Carlos and Sara Ortegon, and niece, Diana Parazoo and their families.
Art is preceded by his parents, Charles and Nelda Parazoo, brother Richard Parazoo, sisters Francis Smith and Toni Ortegon, and nephews Marcos Ortegon, Rick Parazoo and Dakota Miller.
Please join us for a loving farewell in celebration of his life at 1 p.m. on May 28, at Seven Feathers Grape/Huckleberry rooms (by the hotel). Please bring stories and memories to share with us. Lunch will be served.
“Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot. All of the unspent love gathers in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat and the hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.