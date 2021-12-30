Audrey Marie Drake passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 17, 2021, at the age of 80. She was born in Dallas, Oregon, to George and Irene Jennings. When she was ten, she moved to Camas Valley when her mother married W.K. Lockwood, who she considered her dad.
Audrey attended Douglas High school in Winston, and was part of the first graduating class in 1959. She worked as a secretary at the W-D School District, where she met her first husband, Allen R. Clark. They married in 1964, made their home in Tenmile, and had two children, Allison and Andrew.
Audrey and her sister, Georgia, attended beauty school and after graduating, opened a beauty shop in Winston. She loved the activity of the beauty shop, where all the patrons became friends.
In 1992 she married Richard “Del” Drake. They purchased and ran Del’s Treasure House and Drake’s Lions Inn for many years in Winston. She retired when they sold the restaurants, and spent considerable time playing cards at the Winston Senior Center and with friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irene Lockwood, George Jennings, and W.K. Lockwood; her siblings, Fred Jennings and Georgia Calley; and husbands Allen R. Clark and Richard “Del” Drake.
She is survived by her siblings, Carol and Tom Doss, Diane and Ted Weinberg, and Michael and Diane Lockwood; her children, Allison and Joel Lira, and Andrew and Anita Clark; her stepchildren, Trent and Chris Drake, and Eric and Heidi Drake; her grandchildren, Amanda, Alicia, Aaron, Garrett, Maya and Elise; and many nieces and nephews.
The world lost someone special when Audrey passed. She will be missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center of Roseburg.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 15, 2022, at the Foursquare Gospel Center, 540 SE Main St, Winston, Oregon.
