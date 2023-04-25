August “Augie” Rethwill, passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2023, at his home in Sutherlin, Oregon, born on Aug. 25, 1968, he was only 54 years old. He is preceded in death by his father George and brother Gifford. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death.
Augie is survived by his wife Tammy, his two sons Alex and Luke and three stepchildren, David, Jessica and Aryana. He also leaves behind his mother Irene, sisters Sylvia and Carmen and three brothers, Frank, Kurt and Oscar. Along with many in-laws, wonderful aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Augie was born in California, and in 1977, his family moved to Sutherlin, Oregon. He attended school in Sutherlin and graduated from Sutherlin High School in 1986. He was an amazing baseball player in school as well as in the church/city league. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country, then being honorably discharged he went on to obtain his associates of arts degree from Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. He started working for the Roseburg VA as a pharmacy technician and had been there for over 30 years.
He was loved by his church family, friends and co-workers and they are deeply saddened by his untimely death.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, cycling, working with wood and leather and collecting anything USC. He lived to watch his boys grow up, play sports and coach them along the way, he did everything he could to never miss a game. He will be missed beyond belief.
Please join us at New Hope Fellowship 764 E. Central Ave. Sutherlin, Oregon, on Friday, April 28, at 12 p.m. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at the Roseburg National Cemetery V.A. located at 1770 W. Harvard Ave. Roseburg, Oregon.
