Austin Luke Cross, born June 23, 2004, passed away in a tragic car accident Feb. 23, 2023, at the age of 18. Austin’s most recent accomplishment was getting his driver’s license. Austin’s favorite vehicle to drive was “Dad’s truck” because it was a “stick shift.”
Austin really loved the outdoors. He enjoyed going golfing and going up in the mountains shooting targets with his .22 Ruger, .17 HMR, and 9mm pistols. Austin’s biggest passion was fishing. His home fishing area was Ben Irving Reservoir, but was also passionate about fishing in the Umpqua River system. He loved catching Salmon, Steelhead, Shad, Bass, and Trout.
Austin is survived by his parents Brian and Mindy Cross, sister Tannah Cross, brother Cameron Cross, and his niece Nova Stone. He is also survived by his grandma Nancy Cross, Poppy Donnie Nuzum Jr., uncle “Tigger” Randy Cross Jr., uncle Brandon and aunt Cheryl Nuzum along with many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. His “Buddy” Jason Nuzum and Karrie Kinney took good care of him.
Austin is reunited in heaven with his Poppy Randy Cross Sr., grandma Debra Nuzum, along with many other great ancestors that he was fortunate to meet, and most recently take care of, his great-grandfather Donald Nuzum Sr. Austin’s passion was to help others any way possible. He had a heart of gold and the attitude of a warrior. Austin’s heart and passionate love for others will be missed.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday Feb. 28, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Taylor’s Family Mortuary in Winston, Oregon. The service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Tenmile Mid-Valley Missionary Church at 2556 Tenmile Valley Rd., Tenmile, Oregon, 97481. Please bring your love and best memories.
