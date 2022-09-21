Barbara Klimowicz, age 94, having lived a full life, passed away on Aug. 12, 2022, under hospice care with her loving family members at her side.
Barbara was born Sept. 11, 1927, in Mansfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; Dorothy (Hunter) and Everett K. Tingley, as well as her older sister, Rosemary Puetz, and younger brother, Dave Tingley.
Barbara grew up surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins from both the Hunter and Tingley families who lived in and around Mansfield. Upon graduation from Mansfield Senior High School, she attended Ohio State University where she graduated with a B.S. degree in education, cum laude. While attending Ohio State, she met and fell in love with Charles “Chuck” Klimowicz of Youngstown, Ohio. They married in 1951 and were soon blessed with two children, Mark Charles and Terry Lynn.
Barbara’s vocations and hobbies were multi-faceted and included being a mother, published book author, teacher, home maker and active church member. Her life with Chuck was full of adventure and travel. In 1968, Chuck’s career took the family from Illinois to Tulsa, Oklahoma. From there, Barbara and Chuck moved to Sumatra, Indonesia, in 1971. Sumatra served as the jumping off point for Barbara and Chuck to travel the world throughout the 70's and 80's.
After a final work assignment in Saudi Arabia, she and Chuck retired and settled on Lake LBJ near Marble Falls, Texas.
Barbara’s husband of 50 years, Charles Klimowicz, passed away on Sept. 14, 2002. Barbara then relocated from Texas to Roseburg, Oregon, to be near her daughter Lynn. In Roseburg, she enjoyed leadership activities, singing in the choir and fellowship in the First Presbyterian Church. She remained a competitive league bowler, avid walker and No. 1 St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan well into her 90s.
Barbara is survived by her two children (and their spouses), Mark (Nancy) Klimowicz of Brenham, Texas, and Lynn (Richard Ingwerson) Klimowicz of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; three grandchildren, Nicholas (Mar), Brian (Isa) and Bradley (Victoria); four great-grandchildren, Bjork, Noah, Kai and Kyra, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Her extended surviving family also includes two step-grandchildren, Gabe (Judy) Ingwerson and Dana Ingwerson and two great-step-grandchildren, Kaydee and Elijah.
The family would like to thank Barbara’s many caregivers at The Landing of Roseburg for their kindness, respect and compassion while caring for Barbara.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2023, at Lake LBJ, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Barbara Ann Klimowicz to the Dementia Society of America by mail: PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online dementiasociety.org/donate.
We invite you to write your remembrance on the "We Remember" by Ancestry memorial page posted in Barbara’s lasting memory: weremember.com.
