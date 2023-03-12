Barbara “Babs” Ann Sargent passed away peacefully on March 1, 2023, at the age of 86. Barbara was born Oct. 9, 1936, in Tatamagouche, Nova Scotia, Canada and later moved to Hamilton, Ontario, Canada where she met her late husband, Harry Sargent. They were married for over 50 years.
After Barbara and Harry married in Canada, they soon moved to Los Angeles to begin the opening of an auto body shop which they later sold and moved to Roseburg, Oregon in 1979. It was here they began to invest in commercial buildings in the Green District, opened their second body shop and operated that until 1991, when they retired.
Barbara was and always will be the person that people gravitated to and wanted to be around. You could be at a sporting event, sitting in a restaurant or at a local store and someone would say hello to Barbara. Her endless amount of friends that she made in Roseburg and Eugene was unmeasured.
Barbara had many interests including her favorite social event; playing cards with her friends and had a special bond with her bunco group as well. Barbara spent countless days traveling with her grandchildren watching every sporting event she could. She would drive to Portland, Bend, Medford and loved the overnight trips with the teams and families.
She loved the interaction, always laughing and enjoying a drink of wine at the end of the evening. This past year she loved being the honorary grandparent for her grandson’s high school football team. After each game, the boys had to have a picture with “Babs.”
Barbara was an avid Oregon Ducks fan. Even though she didn’t go into the game, she would find a tailgate and watch the game on TV with people she didn’t even know. She was always meeting new people and making new friends.
She enjoyed traveling with friends and family and has fond memories of going to Mexico, the Bahamas, Canada, Florida, Palm Springs, Arizona and Hawaii to name a few. She was always on the traveling squad because trips were not the same without her.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband Harry and her daughter, Karen Sargent. She is survived by her son Harry Sargent; his wife Erica Sargent and her three children, Hope, Bryson and Brennan; her son Kelly Sargent; his wife Patty Sargent; her grandchildren Jessica, Lindsey and AJ Sargent, Marcus and Harrison Carter and two great-grandchildren. She loved her family unconditionally and enjoyed every moment with each of them.
A celebration of life and potluck will be held at the Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St, Roseburg, Oregon starting at 4 p.m.
(1) comment
The date of the celebration is missing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.