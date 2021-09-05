Barbara Jean Waters passed from this life to her heavenly home on August 27, 2021. She was born in 1949, in Bremerton, Washington. She was the third child of Dutch and Hjordes Waters, and grew up in Winston, Oregon. She received all twelve years of schooling in the Winston-Dillard School District, graduating from Douglas High School as Valedictorian in 1967. She attended Oregon College of Education in Monmouth where she made many lifelong friends. She received degrees from both Southern Oregon College and University of Oregon. Yes, she was a DUCK fan.
She worked for several federal agencies, including the Umpqua National Forest Service
and the Bureau of Land Management in Roseburg, as well as the Veterans
Administration in Roseburg and in Washington DC. Barbara co-owned a business
(Friday to Friday, LLC) in the Willamette Valley for twenty years. Together with her best
friends Bonnie Tufts and Ila Mae Gillett, they provided personalized guardianship,
conservatorship and care management services to many clients.
She is survived by her brother John Waters (Arvilla) of Kalona, Iowa and her sister,
Wanda McFarland (John) of Sherwood, Oregon. She is also survived by over fifty
nieces and nephews in the Waters Family, and many others in the extended Tufts and
Gillett families as an honorary sister and aunt. She was preceded in death by her
parents Dutch and Hjordes Waters, and one sister, Marjorie Yoder.
Barbara will be remembered for her love of family and friends. She always had time for
a visit, a tall tale, a perfect cup of coffee with a sweet cake or maybe a favorite ice
cream bar. She was a planner extraordinaire, for herself - and everyone else around her - having an endless list of possible projects and adventures lined up for the future. She loved the beach and every trip there involved getting the kites in the air and collecting interesting rocks, shells and driftwood. She was also known to collect hats, pictures of odd street signs and lapel pins. True to her Norwegian heritage, she sprinkled her home and wardrobe with the color RED and was always ready for a fish dinner, berry soup, Lefse and Fattigmans. She never married and loved all her nieces and nephews as though they were her own children and they all loved Aunt Barbara. Her heartfelt letters, poems, words of wisdom and encouragement, scriptures and specially selected gifts will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.
There will be a private family burial at Civil Bend Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent in care of Sally Willis, PO Box 2026, Myrtle Creek, OR 97457. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Providence Hospice in Portland, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.