Barbara was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She departed this earth suddenly on Dec. 1, 2021, in Roseburg, Oregon.
Barbara was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Jan. 24, 1932, to Leo and Edith. Barb’s family including two sisters, moved to Los Angeles at the age of eight. She had four children: Virginia Christine, Barbara Storm, Lynda Rubly and John Erson. She moved to the pacific northwest late in life. She married Wally Gideon on Oct. 20, 2011. Both having been widowed, they had a very special and loving relationship. They learned that the love of your life can be found at any age. Together, they bought a home in Green that she loved decorating. Her decorating style was amazing, and she never passed an antique store she didn’t want to “stop & look.” She enjoyed trying new recipes (which, unfortunately, were not always successful…but she never gave up). She always enjoyed going out for a good meal and a nice glass of wine. She loved her new stepfamily: Doug Gideon (Teresa), Dave Gideon, and Pam Robbins (Larry) - and they loved her in return. She is survived by her husband, her children, her stepchildren, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia and Patricia.
She was a very special Lady. Her family will miss, remember and love her forever.
Arrangements are pending at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses.
