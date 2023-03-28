Barbara L. (Gibson) Rainwater entered the warm embrace of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the age of 70.
Barbara was born on Dec. 17, 1952, in Roseburg, Oregon, to Dale L. and Annie L. Gibson.
As a child, Barbara attended Riddle Elementary School as well as Riddle Jr. and Sr. High School in Riddle, Oregon. She graduated from Riddle High School in 1971.
In high school, Barbara met the love of her life, Jerry and they were married on July 27, 1971, in Reno, Nevada. They began their own family with the addition of their only son, Brandon, in Sep. of 1972.
Barbara had a lifelong, loving relationship with Jesus Christ. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was passionate about gardening and her pets. She never failed to share her love with others, whether in speech or actions. She was charitable with her time and always found the best in everyone she met.
Barbara is rejoicing in heaven with her parents, her older brother Doni and his wife Linda, her younger brother Teddy and her nephew Landon. She is survived by her husband Jerry of 52 years, her son Brandon and daughter-in-law Kelli, her two grandsons Zachary and Joshua, her two sisters Arlene Fletcher of Rapid City, South Dakota and Beverly Sparks of Dallas, Oregon, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.
Barbara’s celebration of life will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Springhill Community Church, 27551 Hwy. 47, in Gaston, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com
