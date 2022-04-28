Barbara McGrew, beloved wife and mother, age 78 of Roseburg, Oregon passed away from pneumonia with family at her bedside on April 21, 2022.
Barbara was born on Feb. 11, 1944 to Ernest R. and Winona Ruth Deputy Cavett. Barbara grew up in a military family and had the opportunity to live in a number of places where her dad served in the Army, including Japan, Okinawa and Germany.
Barbara earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She met the love of her life, Jack McGrew in 1969 in Sunday school class. They were engaged before Jack left Fort Sill to serve in Vietnam. While Jack was in Vietnam, Barbara taught high school English in Indiahoma, Oklahoma.
On July 20, 1970, after Jack was discharged from the Army, they were married in Lawton, Oklahoma. Jack and Barbara relocated to Oregon, and moved to Roseburg. Two boys, Douglas and David were soon born. Barbara stayed home raising the boys. In the 1990s Barbara returned to teaching at Douglas County Christian School, teaching until 2001. Later she was the church secretary for the North Roseburg Evangelical Free Church for several years. Barbara was a member of Covenant Life Fellowship and greatly loved and appreciated her church family.
Barbara is survived by her husband Jack of Roseburg, a sister Roberta Fisher of Three Rivers, Michigan, sister Sandy Febach of Mishawaka, Indiana, brother Don Cavett of Prescott, Arizona, daughter Julie Rose of Oklahoma City, son Douglas of Wood Village, Oregon, son David of Portland, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, 693 NE Stephens in Roseburg. The graveside services will be on Friday, May 6 at 1 p.m. at Roseburg National Cemetery. A fellowship will follow the service for family and friends at Covenant Life Fellowship, 1553 NE Vine St.
Many thanks to Nurse Amy and the rest of the staff in the PCU at Mercy Hospital for their compassionate care during Barbara's last days.
