Selfless
Generous
A tireless advocate for children
Steadfast friend
Kind and loving
A stellar human being
Great cook
Humble
It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our dear friend, Barry Forte.
Son
Husband
Father
Brother
Grandfather
Friend
Uncle
Mentor
Barry touched the lives of so many, in a myriad of positive and supportive ways. If you needed to move, he was there. Borrow a tool, sure. Work at a community event, you bet. He loved this community and gave his heart, soul, and time to make it better.
A few of the sentiments shared from friends and family…
“Barry is appropriately named; he’s just a big, sweet teddy bear.”
“Nobody rocked a sweater like Barry.”
“His striking blue eyes sparkled and he was ready with a smile.”
“Barry is our very own George Bailey.”
“He leaves a hole in the world’s heart.”
“There is no one like him and never will be.”
“Barry is the best of us.”
We love you Barry and will miss you and are grateful for our precious time with you. May your next adventure be as full and rich as this time around.
An event will be scheduled for this summer.
