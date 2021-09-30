Becky Coffman was born in Roseburg, Oregon, on Aug. 6, 1975, and died on Sept. 17, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center after a brief illness. Becky worked for many years as a department assistant at the Douglas County Health Department, and more recently at the WIC Program. She took great pride in her employment. Outside of her work, Becky filled her life with a wide variety of activities. She enjoyed gardening, listening to music, trips to the coast, going to church, and attending all kinds of community events with her sister and friends. Becky was a dedicated Special Olympics athlete with an extensive collection of ribbons and medals from her many years of competition. In addition to her own athletic accomplishments, Becky was an enthusiastic fan of University of Oregon sports. Becky was devoted to her cats, Missy and Buttercup, and they brought much joy into her life. Becky was preceded in death by her mother, Janie Coffman Wright. She is survived by her two sisters, Hannah Wright and Naomi Wright. Becky had a big smile, a big personality, and a big heart. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. A celebration of Becky’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Stewart Park Pavilion.
