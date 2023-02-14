Ben Dawson Jr., age 90, a third generation Oregon rancher, passed at home on Jan. 27, 2023. He was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Medford, Oregon, to Ben Dawson Sr. and Edna Grace Gillam, the youngest of four. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1951.
In 1957, he married Carlene Barron and together they had two daughters, Nancy and Cathy, and they were later divorced. While they were married, Ben was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958 and stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. In 1972, he left Ashland and purchased his ranch in Dixonville raising sheep, cattle and angora goats.
In 1977, his family increased when he married Dorleen Sthen, bringing her two children Bret and Kelly with her. Together they had Daniel and Douglas to complete the family.
Junior was a member and sat on the board of organizations such as: the DFPA; Dixonville Scales Association; Livestock Association; The Wool Pool; Lamb Show Committee; Grange CO-OP of Jackson County and one of the oldest account holders at the Douglas County Farmers CO-OP; and more than one unofficial morning coffee get-togethers. He was a lifetime member of the Elks in Ashland and remained active in the Ashland High School Alumni.
Ben was preceded in death by his sisters Betty, Barbara and Francis; and his wife Dorleen. Junior is survived by his four children and two stepchildren, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2023, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Conference Hall, with lunch being served.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Douglas County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund in Ben’s name.
