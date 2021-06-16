Benny Francis Scriven went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on June 3, 2021, in Salem, Oregon. He was 91.
Benny was born May 30, 1930, in Tagus Ranch, California, to Dewitt and Grace Scriven. He was the seventh of eight children. His early years were spent working with his family on ranches and farms around California. During his teen years he enjoyed boxing, winning several matches.
In his late teens, Benny moved to Myrtle Creek, OR, to be close to his siblings. It was there he met and married the love of his life, June Hadley. They were married June 29, 1950, and together, raised seven children.
Ben spent his adult life working in the lumber industry in Idaho, Northern California and Oregon. Most of his career was with C & D Lumber in Riddle, until an accident forced him to medically retire. He then spent several years camping and camp hosting. He was a rodeo and Mariners baseball fan.
Ben and June were charter members of the First Assembly of God Church in Myrtle Creek. Ben served his Lord Jesus and the church faithfully in many different capacities.
Ben is survived by June, his wife of 70 years; sister Bonnie Babof of Dallas, Oregon; children Jerry (Jerry Lynne) of Butte Falls, Oregon; David of Coos Bay, Oregon; Dale (Kathy) of Myrtle Creek, Oregon; Dennis (Sue) of Redding, California; Betty (Don) Anderson of Arlington, Washington; Lynette (Gary) Niswonger of Roseburg, Oregon; and Debbie (Tom) Scalera of Salem, Oregon; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, son-in-law Emmett Stevens, and daughter-in-law Patricia Scriven.
A memorial service will be held in Myrtle Creek on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Myrtle Creek Church of the Nazarene, 235 NE Rice St. Reverend Tom Scalera officiating.
