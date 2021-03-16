Bernadine Alletta Winchester, 92, passed away March 11, 2020. She was born January 29, 1929 in Drain, Oregon to Charles and Esther Ellenberg.
Bernadine was raised on Smith River and graduated from Drain High School in 1946. She was an avid volleyball and softball player during her high school years. After high school she married Richard Smith and they resided in Eugene and then moved to Portland, Oregon, where she worked as a secretary at the Packard Scott. She married Gene Winchester and remained in Portland until Gene’s death in 1998. Bernadine traveled across the country on several long trips and settled for several years in Bullhead City, Arizona; before finally settling in Winston, Oregon. She loved to bowl, garden, and most of all travel. Bernadine was known to say “I’ve been in 49 of the 50 states”. She was hoping to make it to Alaska someday.
Bernadine is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bernadette Ellenburg, her identical twin; brother, Larch Ellenburg; her husband Gene Winchester; and her brother-in-law and traveling companion, George Winchester. She is survived by her brother Dorel Ellenburg of Cottage Grove, Oregon; niece, Loretta Ellenburg of Monroe, Oregon; and nephew, Dorel Ellenburg, Jr. of Madras, Oregon.
No services are planned at this time. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, Oregon.
