Bernadine Carol McLaughlin passed away in Lakeview, OR, February 6, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Carol was born in Jamestown, ND, on August 26, 1934, to Peter and Thelma Stampka. In June 1957, the family moved to Roseburg and where Carol spent the majority of her life. The last couple years, Carol resided in Lakeview, OR, where her daughter lives. She will be remembered as a friendly, selfless, loving, and active lady who would not let anything hold her back.
Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband SW 'Mac' McLaughlin; her sister Marian Hamilton; brother-in-law Howard Hamilton; and daughter-in-law Stephanie Fitzgerald.
She is survived by her three sons: Scott, Jon, and Todd (Colleen) Fitzgerald; a daughter, Lisa (Derek)(McLaughlin) Herndon; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Carol was Executive Secretary at Roseburg Forest Products for 20 years and worked with the Ford Family Foundation following her retirement. Retirement was busier than ever for Carol; keeping books for her son’s business, volunteering in daughter-in-law Colleen's classroom, organizing years of Box Tops for Education fundraisers, walking miles and miles every day and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Carol also took the trip of a lifetime to hike Switzerland with a fun-loving group of ladies. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a doting grandmother.
Carol passed away peacefully with the love and support of her children at the age of 86. At Carol's request, no public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association: www.alz.org. Expressions of sympathy can be forwarded to the family via the Desert Rose Funeral Chapel website: www.desertrosefuneralchapel.com
