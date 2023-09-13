Bernard James Long (BJ) of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on Sept. 7, 2023. BJ was born and raised in Roseburg. He graduated high school in 1961 from Douglas High School.
BJ loved being outdoors and was a timber faller working for Lone Rock Timber until he retired in 2013. He then worked for Billy Parker until he was 78, continuing to work in the woods. BJ worked in all kinds of weather and would often tell his reluctant partners to “get your boots on.”
He was never a sit-around guy. He was active his entire life hunting, fishing, trap shooting, camping, bowling and playing softball and baseball. He loved working on cars and trucks. He played horseshoes all over Oregon and won many tournaments.
Throughout his life he built and designed his own home, along with many others. He remodeled and helped many friends and family members with their house projects. He was always available to help people without question and could fix or repair anything, he always found a way.
He loved his pets, training many dogs, and winning many championships with his labs.
He is survived by the love of his life Dixie. They did everything together and were rarely apart. BJ has three children, sons Dan and Tony and daughter Laura (Brian) Riordan. His grandchildren Cory (Kasri) Long, Colin (Kaitlyn) Dean, Amanda Long, Terry Dean and Shelby Rubida as well as nine great-grandchildren.
His surviving siblings Erma (Dick) Walmbot, Peggy (Dave) Shrum, Gary Long, and his twin sister Annette (Robin) Place, plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son Tony Sendelbach and by his mother and father. The family would like to thank Dr. Angela Jones and Celeste for the excellent care they provided. BJ also received special care at Mercy Hospital during his last days.
BJ has left a hole in our hearts and will be greatly missed. He was truly one of the best.
