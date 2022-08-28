Bernard Marcelous Gaylor passed away in Roseburg, Oregon, having lived in Douglas County since the early 1950s. He was born in Jacksboro, Tennessee, to Van and Beulah Gaylor.
He was a staff sergeant with the U.S. Army Engineer Corps and served his country during the Korean conflict. He married Katherine Myers in 1956. Together, they raised three children and several foster children. In his early years, Bernard worked in the grocery business and then worked for Roseburg Forest Products until his retirement.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and traveling in the Northwest. He was a founding member of the Winston VFW post and volunteered as a chaplain for the post for over 20 years.
Bernard is survived by his son, Frank Gaylor of Roseburg, Oregon; daughter, Susan Gaylor of Seattle, Washington; and son, Doug Gaylor of Springfield, Oregon. He is also survived by four grandchildren; Brittney, Katrina, Katie and Laura; two great-grandchildren; Daniel and Matthew Ford of Missoula, Montana, and one great-great grandchild Gracelynn Ford. The family also lovingly remembers Bernard and Katherine’s daughter, Betty May Gaylor, and granddaughter, Jenny Marie Ford.
A memorial service will be held at the Roseburg VA Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m.
A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Roseburg SDA Church. All friends and family are invited. Taylor’s Family Mortuary in Winston, Oregon, is available for additional information.
