Bernice Mae Bratton was born in Townshend, Vermont, on Aug. 27, 1926. She passed away on May 5, 2022. Bernice was one of the youngest of 12 children born to Guy and Ella Harris. She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Bernard Harris, and 10 other siblings. She is survived by her sister, Charlene Libby, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Bernice is also survived by her son Brad, his wife Holly, her daughters, Juli McDowell, her husband Will and Karen Bratton, her partner Tom Weathers, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Bernice grew up in Vermont and after graduating from high school, she worked as a civil servant in Washington D.C., during World War II. She said she often ate lunch in Lafayette Park across from the White House, but never got to go in because it was closed during war time.
After the war, she and her lifelong friend, Eleanor Anderson, travelled to Sutherlin, where she met her future husband, Ferrin "Fadie" Bratton. They married on Feb. 22, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1976.
Bernice spent the majority of her life living up the Calapooia River. She was an avid reader and a regular patron of the Douglas County Book Mobile and the C. Giles Hunt Library.
Bernice also volunteered for the Fair Oaks Fire Department for many years. Bernice enjoyed watching Jeopardy and up until her death, she still worked crossword puzzles.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Holly Bratton for taking such good care of her in the final months of her life.
"You may have tangible wealth untold, caskets of jewels and coffers of gold. Richer than I you can never be – I had a mother who read to me." Author Strickland Gillilan.
