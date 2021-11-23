Our beloved mom went home on the morning of Nov. 1, 2021, surrounded by her family, just as she wanted. She stopped dialysis and went peacefully a week later. Bernice was born in Stettler, Alberta, Canada on Aug. 26, 1934, by parents Samuel and Agnes (Beattie) Martin, who have preceded her in death. Her oldest brother, Douglas, her first husband, William "Bill" Ikola, second husband George Johnson and youngest son, Timothy Ikola, also have passed.
Surviving siblings are older sister, Jean Self of Edmonton, Alberta, and younger brother Ross Martin (Kathy) of Stettler, along with many Canadian family. Children are son, Wayne (Diana) Ikola of Troutdale; granddaughter, Sarah (Cletis Hull) of New Bern, North Carolina; grandson, Kyle (Kacy) of Portland; son Rob (Tammy) Ikola of Roseburg, grandson Brandon (Kristina) of Roseburg; grandson Mitch (Brooke) of Roseburg; granddaughter Windi Hall (Nate Snell) of Delta, Colorado; daughter, Kathy Ikola of Milwaukie; Daughter in-law Cyndee Ikola of Roseburg; granddaughter Britany Rankin (Jonathon) of Springfield, Oregon; grandson Dylan (Audrey) Rankin of Roseburg; granddaughter Elizabeth Rankin of Roseburg; great-grands Thomas, Aubrey, Evelyn and Edison Hull; Tyson and Paisleigh Ikola; Liam Ikola and Peyton; Tyler (Hunter), Alexis (Dustin), Cody and great-great grandson Rylan of CO; Walter & Noah Rankin.
Bernice graduated high school in 1953, received her nursing license in Alberta and then obtained her bachelor of science from University of Oregon in 1960. During this time, she acquired the name of Bunny. As a nurse, she worked at various hospitals, the longest at Douglas Community Hospital in Roseburg and then at Community Cancer Center. Oncology was her favorite field.
On June 13, 1959, Bunny married William E. Ikola (Bill) who was a civil engineer for the state of Oregon. They raised four children while moving numerous times; from Portland to Bend, then Brookings and finally to Sutherlin. In 1987, Bill passed from a heart attack. Then in 1993, Bunny became a U. S. citizen. During a trip to Branson, Missouri, George Johnson re-entered Bunny’s life and they said their vows on June 19, 1999. Both enjoyed traveling and their home was the gathering place for holidays which also included friends as well as family. Bunny enjoyed growing flowers, playing games, traveling and entertaining, listening to music, being with family, serving at church and through PEO, meeting friends for lunch, going for Sunday drives, curling as a young adult and bowling up to the present, and watching cooking shows and HGTV. Once she realized that she was an extravert, she spent more time with people than by herself.
Celebration of life will be at Westside Christian Church, 2712 W Harvard, Roseburg, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rick McMichael officiating. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you give to your community in some way in her honor.
