Berniece (Bee) Howard passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Burns, Oregon on October 13, 1929 and grew up in Stevenson, Washington. Bee moved to Roseburg in 1952 and then to Winston in 1954. She lived in the same home in Winston for 67 years.
Bee worked for Roseburg Forest Products for 21 years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, antiquing, playing bingo and watching Mariners baseball. Most of all, Bee loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Foster and her husband Darrell; her two grandchildren, Michael Howard and his wife Jessica and Cory Malone and her husband Mike; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister M'Liss Hathaway.
A celebration of life will be set for a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.