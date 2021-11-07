Bertie Lee (Heatley) Dassler, formerly of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Oct. 9, 2021, from natural causes. She was 87 years old.
Bert was preceded by her husband of 69 years, Bill Dassler, and is survived by her siblings Cynthia Seyle and Constance Alston of South Carolina; her children, David W. Dassler (Gay Marie) of Santa Barbara, California; Steven A. Dassler (Brigitte) of Lancaster, California, and Jennifer D. Coalwell (Bruce) of Roseburg, Oregon; her 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Bert was born on April 5, 1934, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Arthur and Violet Heatley, the fifth of six siblings. She attended Chicora High School, but fell in love at 17 and married the love of her life, Bill Dassler, on July 15, 1951. Bert and Bill moved to New York where the Navy transferred them and lived in Brooklyn. Six months later her new husband was on board the USS Wasp and headed to the Mediterranean and Bert was on her own in the Big Apple – she was almost 18. She worked for a small shoe store and was taught to keep the books by the owner and those skills stayed with her. She also worked in the Brooklyn office of the Brillo Manufacturing Company.
Bill eventually returned to the states and they were reunited. Bill made his career in the Navy which took them to California, via a short stay in Memphis, and later two years in Hawaii. Bert was the consummate Navy wife and raised their children in San Diego while Bill was frequently deployed.
Bert worked intermittently throughout those years, full- and part-time while raising the family. She sold clothing and luggage at Sears, kept books at an electronics firm, and had a successful career selling real estate in San Diego upon the family’s return from Hawaii in 1971.
In 1977, Bert and Bill moved to a hobby farm of 30 acres near Bonanza, Oregon, and Bert worked for Sixth Street Steel and later Bill Neubert Logging, as office manager and bookkeeper.
In 1978, Bill was introduced to and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A short time later Bert also joined the church and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Oakland Temple in July of 1981.
Bert and Bill eventually moved into “town” in Klamath Falls where they were both involved in state and local Republican politics. In 2000, they moved to Roseburg, Oregon, to be near their daughter, Jennifer. They enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, hosting and attending dinner parties, participating in church events, taking trips to the coast and to Alaska with new friends, serving together in the Medford Temple, and sharing family dinners almost every Sunday. Throughout their years in Oregon, they made frequent drives to California to visit their sons and families for holidays and important events.
Bert was diagnosed with dementia in 2011. They were able to stay in their own home for several more years. After briefly moving into Callahan Village Assisted Living, they relocated once again in 2018 to live with their son, Steve and his wife Brigitte in Lancaster.
Bert passed away at home surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, her sister, Violet, and her brothers, Ray and Alvin.
A private memorial service was held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, and Bert was laid to rest with Bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.