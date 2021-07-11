Slick lost his life to cancer on June 15. He was born to Lilly and Dow Wallace on September 9, 1926 in Hammond, MO.
Slick was an amazing man. He could build or fix anything.
He is survived by his wife, Myrna Sue, 1 son, Roger (Elaine), 2 daughters, Debbie (Robert), and Tina (Jeremy). He has many grandchildren. He has four step-children who all love him.
Slick is preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings and one step-son.
Slick was the nicest, most honest and humble man. I loved him dearly and more than words can say. He will be missed by all.
Ps. 37th Chapter tells us, The meek will inherit the earth and live forever upon it. Slick looked forward to the day of the resurrection, where death and tears will be gone and life forever on a paradise earth, when Gods will, will be done on earth as in Heaven.
His memorial will be held August 14, at 2pm at the Event Center on Stephens & Edenbower in Roseburg.
