On Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, Beryl Iris (Marsh) Sand, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 77. Beryl was born Nov. 11, 1944 in St. Maries, Idaho, to Ralph and Nettie Marsh. She lived in various locations as her father was a logger and Beryl worked as a waitress for most of her adult life. Beryl met Leroy Stephen Sand and they married on Feb. 19, 1983. They lived a good and happy life in a house built by Steve, on Little River near the Peel store, for 33 years before moving closer to Roseburg. They enjoyed an early retirement in 1994, and began traveling both within the U.S. and abroad.
Beryl loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an accomplished quilter and was generous with her quilts, often giving them as gifts. She also enjoyed gardening, camping, and traveling. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Joan and Ivy. She is survived by her husband, Steve; sister, Charlotte; her son, Ken Moody and his wife, Darci; her daughter, Terry Shelby and her husband, Rory; four grandchildren: Jason Shelby and his wife, Marcella; Michael Shelby and his wife, Brandy; Audrey Sivik, and Austin Moody; and eight great-grandchildren: Kaley Sivik, Kara Sivik, Kembry Garcia, Jeremy Shelby, Matthew Shelby, Trevor Shelby, Dominic Shelby, and Michaela Shelby.
A celebration of life is planned at The Father's House, 378 E. Second Ave., in Sutherlin for Nov. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m.
