Betty Ann Apland, 84 of Myrtle Creek, Oregon passed away June 26, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Betty was born December 16, 1936, in Tyler, Texas, daughter of Mary Faurot and Lessie Casey. She was the youngest of 2 siblings.
She graduated from San Marcos Academy in Texas in 1955. She married Vance Means on September 18, 1955. She later married Leo Apland on December 10, 1968, to embark on their blended family life. Betty held a private pilot’s license and truly loved being a woman in aviation. She enjoyed painting in her private studio and served as president of the art club in Myrtle Creek. She and Leo owned and operated Myrtle Drug store for 18 years. She was highly involved in all planning and production of Myrtle Creek Events.
She is survived by her daughter Terry Means, daughter Laurie Fierling, daughter Pennie Wisbey, son Mike Apland, and son Jerry Apland. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her son David Means, husband Leo Apland, and son Kenneth Apland.
