Betty Burton Brinkerhoff, age 93, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at her home in Mesa, Arizona. She was born in Holbrook, Arizona, on Aug. 15, 1928, she was the eldest daughter of Edger and Mae Burton. On Aug. 21, 1947, in Holbrook, Arizona, she married her high school sweetheart, Nelson Allen Brinkerhoff, who passed away on Dec. 31, 2013.
Betty and her husband, Nelson, were always an example to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker and loved her family. She was the epitome of old fashioned goodness. She had gardens of vegetables, fruits, and flowers, and enjoyed creating from scratch everything from fresh bread to homemade grape juice. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. She taught kindergarten in Oregon for several years. Betty was an avid scrapbooker and documented all the family reunions, family events and her travels around the world.
Her five children survive her: Cindy Fiaui of Kaneohe, Hawaii, Ken Kim Brinkerhoff of Grants Pass, Oregon, Bonnie Pappas of Roseburg, Oregon, Mike and Lisa Brinkerhoff of Princeton, Texas, and Jason Brinkerhoff of Santa Monica, California. 22 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren. A sister, Margaret (Elden) Walters of Scottsdale, Arizona, and a sister-in-law Charlene Burton of Wickenburg, Arizona.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the many caring friends and family members for the support given during her life, especially in the last few years.
The family will hold a memorial service in Mesa, Arizona, on May 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Mesa Century Gardens Ward building of the Church of Latter-day Saints, 633 S. Higley Road, Mesa, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.