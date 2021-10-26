BETTY F. (ROBBIE) ROBERTSON
Betty F. (Robbie) Robertson
Betty F. (Robbie) Robertson passed away on Sept. 10, 2021.
She was born April 1, 1943, in Upland, California, and was a longtime resident of Winston, Oregon. She graduated from Upland High School in 1960, and was a registered nurse. She is survived by her son Dennis Robertson of Yuma, Arizona; three grandchildren; her brother John Wilken and wife Edna of Oakland, Oregon; sister Kathi Hoche of Apple Valley, California; as well as friend and caregiver, Alan Henderson.
