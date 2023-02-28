Betty Flower, born Mary Elizabeth Ward in Penticton, British Columbia, on Nov. 16, 1934, passed away at her residence in Brookdale in Roseburg, Oregon, on Friday evening, Feb. 10, 2023, at age 88. Her daughter, Becky and son-in-law David Harman were with her.
Betty came to the United States in 1963 and became a citizen in 1969. She lived in California, Maui, Hawaii, Australia, and Oregon.
Betty worked as a professional secretary for 37 years and as a travel agent in Maui for 4 years. She was also an artist (pen and ink, watercolor, Sumi-E), calligrapher, poet and she loved to dance. Betty rode on the back of a Harley, in the ‘50s, with her first husband Bob Lambert (Clinton H. Beckwith) and earned a 25,000-mile pin from the factory. She loved to travel and the ocean.
Betty leaves her other daughter Wendy and son-in-law Steve Nichols (Colorado), grandchildren Genevieve Harman (New Mexico), Gwendolyn Ehrhardt (Georgia), Carol and husband Michael Dillard (Georgia), George and wife Katelyn Ehrhardt (California), and James Ehrhardt (APO), and great-grandchildren Emma, George, Charlie, and Eliza Dillard (Georgia) along with her many beloved nieces and nephews and her remaining sister Leah and husband Edwin Hutsell (Washington), sister-in-law Glenda Ward, cousin Albertus Kinloch (both of Canada), and ex-husband Frank E. Lucido Jr. (Hawaii).
Betty was preceded in death by Stanley D. Flower, her husband of 32 years (RAF-WWII). Also, preceding her in death, in Canada, were her brother John Ward, sister Shirley Zombori, brother-in-law Jozsef Zombori, and cousin George Kinloch.
A family memorial will be held on Orcas Island, Washington, in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.